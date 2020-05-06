Blake Lively To Produce & Star In Netflix Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Dark Days At The Magna Carta’; Shawn Levy Producing

Click to Skip Ad
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Netflix has acquired the rights to Dark Days at the Magna Carta, a post-apocalyptic thriller written by Michael Paisley with Blake Lively attached to star in and produce, Deadline has confirmed. Stranger Things EP Shawn Levy is also on board to produce the project, which is being eyed as a franchise vehicle for Lively.

The pic is said to be a character-driven narrative on a woman who must take extremes measures during a catastrophic event going in order to save her family.

Lively is producing under her B for Effort label with Kate Vorhoff and Levy, who will produce with 21 Laps partner Dan Cohen.

