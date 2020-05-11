‘It’ Star Bill Skarsgård To Play Notorious Swedish Criminal Clark Olofsson In Netflix Series ‘Clark’

Bill Skarsgård, the actor who played Pennywise in the 2017 adaptation of It, has been set to play Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson in a six-part Netflix series.

Skarsgård will star in Clark, a Swedish language adaptation of Olofsson’s autobiography in which the convicted drug trafficker and bank robber reflected on his criminal escapades which began in the 1960s.

Olofsson gave rise to the term “Stockholm syndrome,” in which hostages forge an affinity with their captor, following a failed bank robbery in the Swedish capital in 1973.

Clark will be directed by Jonas Åkerlund (Lords Of Chaos) and produced by Scandinavian Content Group. Fredrik Agetoft, Peter Arrhenius and Jonas Åkerlund are the writers.

The series will be executive produced by Hans Engholm, Åkerlund and Skarsgård. Börje Hansson and Patrick Sobieski are the producers.

Skarsgård said: “Clark Olofsson is, for good and bad, one of Sweden’s most colorful and fascinating individuals. I accept this challenge with delight mingled with terror and think that with Jonas and Netflix in the back, we can tell a groundbreaking story with a pace and madness we may not have seen on TV before.”

Åkerlund added: “Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life. These are the kinds of stories I always look for.”

As well as It, Skarsgård is set to star in Netflix film The Devil All The Time later this year, while he also features in Nine Days. He has previously starred in Castle Rock and Hemlock Grove.