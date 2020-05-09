Bill Maher: Liberal Media Has Allowed ‘Joe Biden, Sex Monster’ To Overshadow ‘Donald Trump, Lethal Incompetent’

Bill Maher’s final “New Rule” on Friday’s Real Time With Bill Maher was, as usual, a doozie.

“The liberal media and liberal party,” said Maher, “is doing…exactly what Republicans want: for us to go down the rabbit hole of ‘Joe Biden, sex monster.'”

Maher was of course referring to allegations made by Tara Reade, who recently accused Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Biden says the incident “never, never happened.”

To some, the story brings back memories of Christine Blasey Forde’s testimony against conservative Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Not so for Maher.

“There is no fact finding here,” said the Real Time host. “It’s a he said/she said.”

Some, like The National Review, disagree.

But an even more important point to Maher is that, amid the coronavirus crisis that has killed 77,000 Americans, “this person [Reade] literally changed the subject from ‘Donald Trump, lethal incompetent’ to ‘Joe Biden, sex monster.'”

“The New York Times is calling for the DNC to establish a ‘truth panel’ on this,” said the Real Time host. “And Democrats are coalescing around the position that this accusation must be thoroughly vetted for the party to keep its credibility.”

Maher suggested that instead of the rallying cry “believe women,” Democrats might be better served by the more neutral “take accusations seriously.”

The problem, said Maher, is that “believing everything doesn’t make you noble, it makes you gullible.”

Republicans, said Maher, don’t care about this stuff, so it becomes “a unilateral weapon that is used only against Democrats.”

Democrats, being the party of “choice,” can choose another path, says Maher.

This is a sex scandal but, said Maher, the fact that “America has turned into a failed state that does a worse job at keeping its citizens alive than Cambodia” is a bigger problem.

Given the state of the country and what he called the he said/she said nature of Tara Reade’s allegations, Maher suggested the most practical stance on the Biden scandal might be, “Don’t know. Never will. Don’t care.”

After all, points out Maher, “We have a president who says, ‘Drink bleech.'”

“This story is gathering an importance it should not have,” he said. “There is so much at stake in this next election. The entire world needs to be put back together.

“Why,” said Maher, “should one person’s victimhood trump everyone else’s?”