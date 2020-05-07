Bill Clinton Teams With History To Launch Presidential Documentary Series

Bill Clinton is to exec produce a documentary series about the American Presidency for History.

The 42nd President of the United States becomes the latest former Commander-in-Chief to turn to television, following in the footsteps of Barack Obama.

The untitled project will look at the history of the position as well as the struggles that Presidents have gone through. Clinton is also likely to be featured on camera.

The project is produced in-house by A+E Networks’ own production unit. Other producers are also expected to be revealed soon.

The series comes after President Clinton participated in History Talks, the A+E Networks’ live event at Carnegie Hall. He spoke alongside George W. Bush at the event, which was moderated by Pulitzer-prize winning Presidential Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

A+E Networks Group President Paul Buccieri told Deadline that the series will follow Presidents leading through challenging times and the character that they have to put forth to come out of it.

“During that process, we started talking to President Clinton and his team and we talked about a vision to work together. It was solidified after History Talks, he had a wonderful experience and it’s so gratifying seeing him full immersed in this project as an executive producer. He’s really really involved, breaking the creative, it’s fantastic. It’s quite a personal project for him,” he added.

It is Clinton’s latest step into the world of entertainment; the Comeback Kid is exec producing an adaptation of The President Is Missing, the novel that he wrote with James Patterson for Showtime.

History’s sister network A&E aired The Clinton Affair, a six-part documentary series, from Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and director Blair Foster, about the scandal that broke after Clinton had an affair with Monica Lewinsky.

History had previously planned to air scripted drama series, The Breach: Inside The Impeachment of Bill Clinton, but the project, which came from R.J Cutler and was based on Peter Baker’s book, abandoned the project.