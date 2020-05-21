Big Table Media Acquired By Longtime Execs Wendi Fontes & Geoff Davis

Big Table Media, the production company behind the Crashers franchise on DIY among others, has been acquired by longtime executives Wendi Fontes and Geoff Davis. Fontes and Davis have assumed majority ownership from co-founder and managing partner Peter Holmes, who will remain with the company, and co-founder Bill Swan, who has announced his retirement. Fontes and Davis will lead the company as executive producers and co-owners.

“Peter and Bill not only built a strong foundation for us to build from, but also created a unique company culture which sets us up for success,” said Fontes. “We’re excited to have this great opportunity to do what we love, in our home city, with a great team alongside of us.”

Under the deal, Fontes and Davis have hired former GRB Studios executive Megan Reeves as SVP of Development.

Fontes started with the company in 2008, climbing the ranks to VP of Productions and Operations. She shepherded the successful long-running Crashers franchise for DIY Network, along with recent hits Rock the Block and Windy City Rehab for HGTV.

Davis joined Big Table in 2011, most recently serving as VP of Current Programming.

“Wendi and I couldn’t be more excited to lead Big Table Media into the future,” said Davis. “It’s more exciting than ever to be part of the ever-changing media landscape we live in, and work with our great production partners to create premium content at an affordable price point.”

“It’s been a great 22 years and counting, but arguably the company’s best work to date is happening right now under the guidance of Wendi and Geoff,” said Holmes. “Creatively and logistically, these guys are dynamos and I’m absolutely thrilled to have them step up to the helm.”

Big Table Media is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Weintraub Tobin.