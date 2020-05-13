‘Big Brother’ Is Returning To Channel 4 — Sort Of

Channel 4 is to relive some of Big Brother‘s greatest ever episodes in a 10-part celebration of the reality show’s 20th anniversary in the UK.

The broadcaster’s youth network E4 has commissioned Endemol Shine Group company Initial to make Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show, in which original host Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal will reflect on their favorite moments from the entertainment juggernaut.

Channel 4 premiered the British version of Big Brother in 2000, creating a cultural phenomenon, launching the careers of a new breed of celebrity and providing a training ground for some top UK television executives.

The show was axed by Channel 4 in 2010 and a year later it moved to ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5, where it ran until 2018, with Clark-Neal being part of the presenting line-up.

Related Story How The World's Biggest Producers Are Plotting Their Way Out Of The Pandemic

McCall said: “I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years of my life. I didn’t miss one single episode. Not one week goes by when I don’t quote big brother in some form. It made me laugh, it made me cry and most importantly it taught me to never judge a book by its cover. I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience.”

E4 controller Karl Warner added: “Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the greatest episodes of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will be playing on E4. For some it might be the first time they’ve seen the shows, for others a chance to relive some properly iconic TV.”

Speaking to Deadline last year, Channel 4’s director of programs Ian Katz said he would be open-minded about bringing back Big Brother, adding that old formats can be “rebooted in really interesting, creative ways.” The comments sparked excitement among the show’s fanbase, but were quickly walked back by a Channel 4 representative, who said: “There are no plans for Big Brother to return to Channel 4.”