BFI Youth Fund Backs Shudder, Elysian TV Projects; Daniel Kaluuya, Meghan Markle Shorts Head To All4; ITV Director Appointment – Global Briefs

The British Film Institute’s Young Audiences Content Fund has revealed a selection of the titles on its debut slate of projects backed in the previous twelve months. They include Shudder Film’s scripted comedy from Gavin Williams and Jack Tarling, Synch Estate, and Danny Perkins’ Elysian Film Group’s teen drama Future Hot. In total, the fund has backed the development of 63 projects to date, after receiving 181 applications. The committed spend stands at £1,719,620 ($2.2M). The initiative is backing TV projects aimed at three age categories: 0-5, 6-12, and 13-18. The BFI noted that the fund continues to operate during the current pandemic.

Gunpowder & Sky’s OTT sci-fi brand Dust is expanding its scope in a deal with Channel 4’s on-demand service All 4. The service programs sci-fi short films featuring high-profile talent, including Jonah starring Daniel Kaluuya, The Candidate featuring Meghan Markle, Zero starring Bella Ramsey, Orbit Ever After starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Nine Minutes starring Constance Wu. Dust is already available in the U.S. and recently struck a deal with Scottish broadcaster STV.

ITV has appointed former Google executive Graham Cooke as a non-executive director. Cooke will bring his digital expertise to the board, having worked at Google for nearly five years before launching e-commerce tech company Quibit in 2010. ITV chairman Peter Bazalgette said: “Graham’s in-depth technical and digital experience will further strengthen the diverse mix of expertise and experience on the board.”