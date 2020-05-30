Beyoncé Demands Justice For George Floyd: “We Can No Longer Look Away”

Beyoncé has posted a powerful video on social media, calling for justice after the police killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was African American, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee on his neck as he pleaded “I can’t breathe.”

In a video uploaded to Instagram Friday night, Beyoncé told her followers something must be done to address the “senseless killings of human beings” in the U.S.

“We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight,” she said in the video. “We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain.”

The singer and actress added that all Americans, regardless of race, should denounce injustice.

“I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American,” she added.

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. The three other officers who were present outside a Minneapolis grocery where viral video was recorded of Floyd, 46, handcuffed on the pavement and physically restrained have been fired, but not charged.

After mentioning Chauvin’s arrest, Beyoncé said more needs to be done.

“There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved,” Beyoncé said. “Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country. Thank you so much.”

The link in the bio on Beyoncé’s Instagram page refers followers to her website where there are four petitions by Change.org, Color of Change, We Can’t Breathe, and the NAACP for fans to sign.