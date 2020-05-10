Betty Wright Dies: Influential Singer For ‘Clean Up Woman’ And Grammy Winner Was 66

Betty Wright, an influential singer whose soulful voice won her a Grammy Award for Where Is The Love, has died at age 66. No cause of death was revealed by her niece, who confirmed her death.
Beyond performing, Wright operated her own record label, Mrs. B Records, and her own publishing company, Miami Spice.
Born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida, in December 1953, Wright began singing gospel music. She was 18 years old when she first hit the charts with the 1971 song Clean Up Woman, which became her signature song. She later recorded the chart hits No Pain (No Gain) and Mother Wit, achieving a gold record for the latter on her own label.
Singer Chaka Khan had asked for prayers for Wright earlier this month. Wright was still an influence, being referenced as late as March in the TV show Unsung by DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for her song, Tonight Is the Tonight.
No details on a memorial service have been announced.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.