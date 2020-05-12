Beta Film Appoints Former Yes Executive Koby Gal-Raday As Chief Content Officer

Beta Film has appointed Koby Gal-Raday to the management board in the newly created post of Chief Content Officer.

Based in Munich, Gal-Raday will spearhead Beta’s international production strategy and activities, starting in July of this year.

Gal-Raday joins Gomorrah outfit Beta from Yes, the Israeli satellite and OTT platform, where he served as Chief Content Officer, leading the content division, responsible for all areas of content strategy, business development, programming, content and channel acquisition as well as original content in all genres.

Under his tenure, Yes’s credits included among others Fauda 2,3, Your Honour, On The Spectrum, Magpie, The Good Cop 2,3 and Just for Today.

Prior to Yes he served as SVP International Co-Productions and Documentaries at Pro-SiebenSat.1 and worked as a script editor and producer, and held a senior executive position at Reshet – Channel 2 Israel as head of scripted and documentaries.

Koby Gal-Raday said, “I’m delighted to join Jan Mojto, Moritz von Kruedener and the whole team at Beta Film and its affiliated European production companies in its unique vision to create together world class scripted content. We share the ambition to explore untold stories and to partner and work closely with a-list writers, directors and actors across the globe, always in search for groundbreaking projects”.

Beta Film’s CEO Jan Mojto added, “In an industry where the basic most precious resource – creativity – is limited, Koby Gal-Raday is an invaluable asset. I am proud that he is joining the Beta team”.

Beta Film’s managing director Moritz von Kruedener commented, Koby combines all essential elements for our industry: He is creative with a strong business sense, well-connected with international talent relationships and has a passion for creating the best content for the global market. I am looking forward to our very close cooperation and many new projects.”