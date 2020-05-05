BET’s ‘Boomerang’ And ‘Sistas’ End Seasons On High Notes

The second season of Lena Waithe’s Boomerang on BET came to an end netting 1.3 million total viewers P2+. The first of the final two episodes delivered the comedy’s highest-rated episode of the season. The final two episodes of the series logged double-digits-L+3 ratings lift compared to their Live + Same Day numbers, +32% (Episode #207), and +36% (Episode #208).

The sophomore season of the series executive produced by Waithe and Halle Berry grew its audience by +22% from Season one in L+3 (Adults 18-49). This season saw two women of color taking the helm as co-showrunners: Dime Davis (A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Chi) and Angeli Millan (The Cleveland Show, Us and Them, The Muppets). The entire season was directed exclusively by women of color, with Davis returning to the director’s chair for half of the season.

BET also aired the season finale of Tyler Perry’s Sistas which delivered 1.6 million total viewers P2+. It was the #1 program in its timeslot (9pm-10pm) for African Americans P18-49, 25-54, and P2+. The finale episode logged double-digit-L+3 ratings lift vs. Live + Same Day numbers, +58%.