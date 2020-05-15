Bert Marcus, Producer Of Cannes Certain Regard Title ‘Bull’ & Documentary Filmmaker, Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker, producer and financier Bert Marcus, principal of Bert Marcus Film and Bert Marcus Production, has signed with WME.

Marcus’ latest production, Bull, made its world premiere in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival last year and went on to win Deauville’s Grand Jury Prize and SXSW’s “Lone Star” Award. Bull stars Rob Morgan, and tells the story of a reckless teen who befriends an aging bull rider.

Marcus also produced the narrative feature, Human Capital, which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The intense drama, written by Oscar-and Emmy-nominated screenwriter Oren Moverman, is a remake of the 2013 Italian film. Human Capital, stars Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Marisa Tomei and Peter Sarsgaard.

Marcus has also directed and produced a number of documentaries. In 2018, he directed, wrote and produced the critically acclaimed Netflix original documentary, The American Meme, which the streamer acquired out of the Tribeca Film Festival. Marcus’s additional directorial efforts in the documentary space include the boxing documentary Champs, which he also wrote and produced, which also premiered at Tribeca in 2014 and was distributed by Starz in 2015. Champs tells the behind-the-scenes story of the rise of Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Bernard Hopkins—featuring Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Ron Howard, Spike Lee, and 50 Cent. He also directed, wrote and produced What We Started, a documentary chronicling the groundbreaking electronic music movement, featuring genre pioneers Carl Cox, Moby, Martin Garrix, and David Guetta, plus Usher, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Marcus also produced last year’s Tribeca opening night film, the HBO doc The Apollo, which was shortlisted for the 2020 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. The film, by Oscar-and Emmy-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, tells the story of the unique history and contemporary legacy of the New York City Apollo Theater and features Patti LaBelle, Pharrell Williams, Smokey Robinson, and Jamie Foxx.

Earlier works from Bert Marcus Production include: Teenage Paparazzo, which premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and was distributed by HBO; and How to Make Money Selling Drugs, featuring Eminem which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012 before being released by Tribeca Films.