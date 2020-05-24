Beaches, Bars And Boardwalks Packed Across The Nation, As Many Defy Government And Social Distancing Advisories

People gather on the beach for the Memorial Day weekend in Port Aransas, Texas, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beachgoers are being urged to practice social distancing to guard against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Even as government officials scolded and health experts warned, Americans flocked to the beaches this Memorial Day weekend after two months of confinement.

Beaches from the East coast to the West coast and along the southern tip in Florida, Texas and more were packed, and lakes saw an influx of boaters and party people. Although many practiced social distancing, not everyone did, and the large crowds made the six-foot rule moot in many instances.

Some areas had to turn away crowds, so great was the number seeking some sunshine and surf.

“I have never seen this many umbrellas,” one beachgoer, Tiffany Mathers, told the Tampa Bay Times. “This is not social-distancing at all. There’s way too many people.”

This occurred as White House advisor Dr. Deborah Birx was making the rounds of Sunday morning talk shows, warning citizens not to let up in social distancing practices.

“During this reopening, social gatherings should not be more than 10 people—even if they’re outside,” said Birx on ABC News on Sunday morning.

In Missouri, the Lake of the Ozarks saw restaurants and bars filling up, as Chicago residents unwound on the holiday weekend.

