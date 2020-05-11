Click to Skip Ad
BBC Studios Appoints Ding Ke As Its China Chief

Ding Ke
BBC Studios

BBC Studios has promoted Ding Ke to become its senior vice president and general manager for Greater China.

Ding is currently the BBC commercial arm’s head of content sales and formats in China and, from June 1, will oversee the company’s activity in the country, including distribution, co-production, format sales and branded services.

She replaces Kelvin Yau, who left in December last year, and will report to BBC Studios’ Asia Pacific executive vice president Jon Penn. Acting GM Phil Hardman will take on a broader role as senior vice president of commercial strategy for BBC Studios Asia.

Commenting on Ding’s appointment, Penn said: “She has forged new partnerships with clients and is an outstanding ambassador for BBC Studios’ Global Distribution business in the region.”

Ding, who joined BBC Studios in 2011, added: “I am passionate about BBC Studios content and proud to work with such brilliant teams across Beijing, Taipei and Hong Kong.”

