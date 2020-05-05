BBC Hires Turner Chief Patricia Hidalgo As Its Kids Content Boss

The BBC has turned to Turner to find its new children’s and education boss, hiring the WarnerMedia company’s kids programming chief Patricia Hidalgo.

Hidalgo has worked at Turner for nearly seven years and holds the somewhat unwieldy job title of senior vice president, chief content and creative officer EMEA and international kids strategy.

She takes up her new role in September, replacing Alice Webb, who is leaving the children’s sector to join Universal Music Group’s TV production company Eagle Rock Entertainment as CEO.

Hidalgo will run BBC children’s networks CBeebies and CBBC after a period overseeing original shows including The Amazing World Of Gumball and The Heroic Adventures Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe at Turner’s Cartoon Network.

BBC director of radio and education James Purnell said: “Patricia has built a hugely successful career in kids’ TV with a track record that speaks for itself. Engaging our audience and staying relevant has never been more important and I have no doubt that Patricia will bring her experience and passion to expertly lead the teams in children’s and education through their next chapter.”

Prior to joining Turner, Hidalgo worked at Disney for more than a decade, rising to become vice president of content and programming strategy in EMEA. On her appointment at the BBC, she said: “l am really excited to be joining an organization as forward-thinking and respected worldwide as the BBC.”