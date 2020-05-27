BBC Picks Up Danish Crime Series ‘DNA’ From ‘The Killing’ Co-Creator, Charlotte Rampling Among Cast

Newen Distribution, the distribution arm of TF1-backed Newen has struck a deal with the BBC for rights to Danish crime series DNA (8×45’), starring Charlotte Rampling.

The series comes from Torleif Hoppe, co-creator of The Killing and is produced by Nordisk Film Production in collaboration with France’s Frenchkiss Pictures, and co-produced by TV 2 Denmark and Arte France. The series will air this year on the BBC.

Cast includes Oscar-nominated Charlotte Rampling (45 Years), Polish rising star Zofia Wichlacz (Netflix thriller 1983), Danish actors Anders W. Berthelsen (The Killing) and Nicolas Bro (The Killing), and Olivia Joof (Perfect Places).

In the eight-part series, Rolf Larsen, a respected detective on the Copenhagen police force, has his life brutally upended when his baby daughter goes missing. Five years after the tragedy, a new lead emerges when a serious flaw is discovered in the Danish police’s DNA database. Realizing that his daughter may still be alive, Rolf tries to find out what really happened to her by investigating a parallel case with ties to an international child trafficking ring. Rolf gets a helping hand from Claire, a seasoned French investigator working on a similar case.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, said: “Beginning with a shocking event, DNA is an intriguing and unexpected crime series which will keep BBC viewers absorbed to the very end.”

Malika Abdellaoui, Managing Director, Newen Distribution added: “We are extremely proud to bring this very unique crime series to the UK audience and to work with our longtime partners at the BBC.”