‘Baroness Von Sketch Show’ To End With Season 5 On CBC & IFC

The end is in sight for all-female sketch series Baroness Von Sketch Show. Co-creators Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen announced today that their acclaimed series will return for its fifth and final season this fall. The series’ eight-episode final season was filmed in Toronto last fall. The series airs on IFC on the U.S.

The co-creators shared the following statement on their decision:

After five fantastic years, we have decided that Season 5 of Baroness von Sketch Show will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to share our deepest embarrassments, existential angst and daily observations with you, our fans. We hope you’ll enjoy Season 5 of Baroness von Sketch Show.

Love,

Carolyn, Meredith, Aurora and Jennifer.

“Baroness von Sketch Show broke new ground with their cutting edge sketch comedy, capturing audiences and acclaim in Canada and the U.S.,” said Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC. “Season after season, their sketches have continued to be clever and bold, and reflect the perspectives and experiences of women in refreshingly authentic new ways. Jennifer, Carolyn, Aurora and Meredith have changed the landscape of Canadian comedy forever, and we are so very proud of their achievement.”

“We are immensely proud of Baroness von Sketch Show and know that the series will be enjoyed by millions of people for years to come,” said Jamie Brown, Frantic Films, CEO and Baroness Executive Producer. “We were lucky to discover this dream team of fantastic writers and performers whose creativity knew no bounds over five fantastic seasons.”

The sketch comedy show celebrates the absurd, mines the embarrassing and satirizes our daily lives. Shot entirely on location, the single-camera comedy series takes a fresh look at our navel-gazing, contemporary culture. From marriage equality to screen addiction, Airbnbs to ultrasounds, the satirical sketch show captures the banalities and absurdities of modern life.

Baroness Von Sketch Show is currently nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards including Best Sketch Comedy Show & Ensemble Performance, Best Direction and Best Writing. Winners for these categories will be announced virtually on Wednesday, May 27 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The virtual presentation will be live-streamed on the Canadian Academy Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels, as well as at academy.ca.

A CBC original series, Baroness Von Sketch Show is developed and produced by Frantic Films. Taylor, MacNeill, Browne and Whalen are the writers, stars and executive producers. For Frantic Films, Jamie Brown is CEO & Executive Producer.