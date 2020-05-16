How To Watch Barack Obama & ‘Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of 2020’ Online & On TV

Barack Obama has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House more than three years ago, but today the former President will deliver not one but two virtual commencement addresses for this season of coronavirus pandemic.

Starting with Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition at 2 PM ET the ex-POTUS steps up as the marquee name for the two-hour livestreamed event for historically black colleges and universities. However, Obama isn’t the only big name on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accessible occasion with Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Vivica Fox Chris Paul, Debbie Allen, and Power’s Omari Hardwick among those all scheduled to appear.

However, with LeBron James also in the game, it is the second Obama speech scheduled for Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 that really could have America rockin’ with the “Yes, We Can” mantra like in the old days in tribute to students who saw their senior year cut short by the COVID-19 crisis:

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

Kicking off at 8 PM ET/8 PM PT, the one-hour remote event put together by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation and supported by American Federation of Teachers will be shown on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC as well as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, California Music Channel, CNN, ESPN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Twitter, Freeform, MSNBC, Univision and over a dozen other outlets and platforms. Donald Trump may not like seeing his old rival getting so much exposure and will undoubtedly try to pull the spotlight back to himself as the Associated Press and Reuters carry Graduate Together. As well, the USO is making the show available to every American military base around the world to see.

What they will see is not only the 44th POTUS joined by a number of high school students who are part of the Obama Foundation’s aim “to inspire, empower and connect people to change their world,” but also some pretty high profile pals. NBA superstar James is participating, and so is National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Kumail Nanjiani and Lena Waithe, to name a few.

Here is the full star filled guest list for Graduate as of midnight tonight:

Barack Obama

LeBron James

Kane Brown

Bad Bunny

Timothée Chalamet

Chika

Lana Condor,

YBN Cordae

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Loren Gray

Kevin Hart

H.E.R.

Chris Harrison

the Jonas Brothers featuring KAROL G,

Alicia Keys,

Liza Koshy

Julianne Moore

Maren Morris

Shaquille O’Neal

Brandan Bmike Odums

National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson,

Kumail Nanjiani

Lena Waithe

Ben Platt

Henry Platt

Jonah Platt

Megan Rapinoe

Yara Shahidi

Olivia Wilde, ]Pharrell Williams

Malala Yousafzai

Zendaya

In addition to working to get his one-time VP Joe Biden elected POTUS in his own right this fall, President Obama will appear with former First Lady, Lady Gaga, at June 6’s “Dear Class of 2020”, YouTube Originals’ virtual commencement event to give the headliner remarks.

So, Happy Graduation to the more than three million high school seniors across this land – and here’s a peak at tomorrow night: