Canada’s Banff To Hold Virtual Events Following COVID-19 Cancellation

The Banff World Media Festival is launching a series of virtual events following the cancellation of the Alberta-held conference.

The event, which was scheduled to run June 14-17, was cancelled at the end of March due to COVID-19.

Instead, organizers will launch a number of online events, kicking off with a Master Class on upcoming TNT drama Snowpiercer. This event, which will kick off on Tuesday May 26, will feature a conversation with stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs and Alison Wright as well as showrunner Graeme Manson, Tomorrow Studios boss Marty Adelstein and Netflix VP of Content Larry Tanz.

Following this, on June 15, it will hold the Rockie Awards International Program Competition and on June 16 a day of conferences.

It becomes the latest industry conference to move online following the likes of the Edinburgh International TV Festival, which ran a series of online events over the last couple of weeks after its August event was cancelled.

Individuals can register for a free virtual pass, while the event is also offering a networking pass for $250.

“We are pleased to provide an opportunity for the industry in Canada and around the world to join together for this Virtual Edition of Banff,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media, and Chair of the Banff World Media Festival board. “While we’ll miss the mountains, this is a unique opportunity to connect, inspire, and support one another from a distance. Congratulations to the Banff crew for their commitment to delivering an engaging festival full of must-see programming and discussion.”

“The Canadian and global entertainment industries have been hard-hit by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, and with the strong support of our Grand Patrons and partners, we are offering the majority of the festival’s programming including panel sessions, master classes and other content free of charge to the industry,” added Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director of the Banff World Media Festival, adding: “We are thrilled to launch our program with Snowpiercer, and we look forward to welcoming the incredible talent that created this series to our virtual stage. Filmed in the Canadian Rockies, we can’t think of a more appropriate show to premiere as our first Master Class of 2020.”