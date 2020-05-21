BAFTA Set To Unveil TV Awards Nominations Next Month

BAFTA is set to announce the nominations for its Television Awards and Television Craft Awards on June 4 — but it has not set a date for the ceremonies as the coronavirus crisis rages on.

The nominations should have been unveiled in March, while the main TV awards were due to take place on May 17, but the pandemic derailed BAFTAs plans. It said new dates for the events will be announced soon.

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry said: “During this difficult time, we want to applaud the fantastic efforts of the many talented individuals, both behind and in-front of the camera, many of whom have continued to inform and entertain the nation in recent weeks. We look forward to announcing more details about the ceremonies soon.”

In addition to the main nominations on June 4, the nominations for the publically voted Virgin Media Must-See Moment Award will be announced on June 3.