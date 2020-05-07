Axl Rose And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Engage In A Strange Exchange Of Twitter Barbs

Axl Rose was upset with the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, more specifically the role of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole,” he wrote on Wednesday.

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

What wasn’t expected was a response from Mnuchin, who fired back, “What have you done for the country lately?”

Mnuchin, however, ended his message with the wrong flag icon. It was for Liberia, not the United States. He then corrected it.

Axl Rose caught it. He later wrote, “My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic.”

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 7, 2020

That revealed the source of Rose’s anger at Mnuchin specifically. Earlier this week, in an appearance on Fox Business Channel, Mnuchin said that it was “too hard to tell” if international travel restrictions will be lifted this year, but he said this was “a great time for people to explore America. As the economy opens up, I think you’ll see demand coming back.” Apparently the latter comment, in Rose’s eyes, suggests that it is safe to travel anywhere, when there is a patchwork of state restrictions with different levels of social distancing orders in place.