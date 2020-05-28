Hot Package: Awkwafina, Karen Gillan Reteam For ‘Shelly’; Jude Weng Directing, Ian Bryce Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Even though production hasn’t started back up, packages are being gobbled up quickly, and here’s one that ought to sell fast. Jumanji: The Next Level‘s Awkwafina and Karen Gillan are attached to reteam in Shelly, an action-comedy script by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm that is out to the town today through Ian Bryce Productions. Jude Weng is directing.

The story takes place a decade after an embarrassing prom prank ran Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town and so hardened her heart that she became an ice-cold hit-woman. Revenge threatens to be sweet when she learns her next target is her former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Gillan). But when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, the assassin finds herself in with the cool crowd, protecting her old nemesis against another hit crew hired to kill them both. The tone is Mean Girls meets Barry.

Both actresses are doing great work. Awkwafina was a standout in The Farewell and Gillan also as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as Avengers: Endgame. Weng wrapped the Netflix film Finding Ohana, and she has directed episodes of such series as The Good Place, Young Sheldon, iZombie, Fresh Off the Boat and Black-ish.

Co-writer Michael Doneger wrote the story, and Ian Bryce (6 Underground) is producing, with Will McCance executive producing and Katie Malott co-producing.

UTA is packaging this and arranging the financing, and the agency reps everyone in the package but Weng, who is at CAA, and Storm, who is with Franfurt Kurnit.

