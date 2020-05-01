Awkwafina, Bong Joon Ho & Deadline’s Dino-Ray Ramos Among Gold House’s 2020 List Of Most Influential Asians

Dwayne Johnson, Awkwafina, director Bong Joon Ho, Hadestown actress Eva Noblezada, and Deadline associate editor Dino-Ray Ramos are on this year’s list 100 most esteemed and impactful Asians in entertainment and media, fashion and lifestyle, technology, business, and social activism, as chosen by The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) collective Gold House.
The annual A100 List was announced today by AAPI, in partnership with the 2020 Census. Also included on the 3rd annual list are Keanu Reeves, Ken Jeong, Lilly Singh and Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang.
See the complete list below.
Gold House is the largest nonprofit collective of Asian cultural leaders that seeks to accelerate the inclusive representation and empowerment of Asians. The list is announced annually to mark the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month of May. The roster is determined by 20 Asian nonprofit groups, a panel of multicultural icons, and hundreds of Gold House members.
This year, for the first time, voters selected the single most impactful Asians per category as well as the Legend Honor for lifetime achievement including: Business: Betty Liu (Executive Vice Chairman, New York Stock Exchange); Fashion and Lifestyle: Prabal Gurung (Designer); Media & Entertainment: Awkwafina (Actress, Producer, Musician); Social Activism: Andrew Yang (Humanity Forward and former Presidential Candidate); Technology: Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft); Legend Honor: Miky Lee (Vice Chairman, CJ Entertainment).
“The AAPI community is facing a pivotal juncture in our history,” said a Gold House spokesperson in a statement. “Unprecedented hope and progress – seen in IPOs and other major company exits to the Democratic Presidential Primaries to the Oscars and Golden Globes – quickly turned into hateful harassment and violence. The A100 spotlights significant contributions made by the Asian diaspora that transcend ethnicities, generations, industries, and continents–a powerful reminder that we have always been and will continue to be an integral part of the fabric of American society.”
The A100 Honorees are chosen through a public nomination process that’s promoted by various Asian nonprofits and Gold House’s membership base. Then, top Asian nonprofit leadership, “a panel of multicultural icons,” and Gold House Members cast their votes to determine the final 100 Honorees. This year the judges included Apolo Anton Ohno, David Henry Hwang, George Takei, Lea Salonga and Rich Ross, among others.
The complete list of the 2020 A100 can be found here, but entertainment industry honorees are:
Abhijay Prakash, President of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group
Agnes Chu, SVP Content of Disney+
Alan Yang, Director, Writer, Producer
Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television and COO, Amazon Studios
Ali Wong, Comedian, Writer, Actor
Anderson .Paak, Musician
Annie Lee, CFO of Interscope Geffen Records
Awkwafina, Actress, Comedian
Blackpink, Musicians
Bong Joon Ho, Director
Bowen Yang, Actor, Writer, Host
BTS, Musicians
Cathy Yan, Director, Writer, Producer
Chrissy Teigen, Model, Host
Christina Chou, Agent, CAA
Daniel Dae Kim, Actor, Producer, Director
David Chang, Author, TV Personality
Diane Paragas, Actress
Eva Noblezada, Director
Dino-Ray Ramos, Associate Editor, Deadline
Dwayne Johnson, Actor and Producer
Eric Wong, COO, Island Records
Hasan Minhaj, Comedian, Host
Henry Golding, Actor
Jo Koy, Comedian
Jon M. Chu, Director
Justin Chang, Film Critic, LA Times
Keanu Reeves, Actor
Ken Jeong, Actor, Comedian
Kim Yutani, Director of Programming, Sundance
Lana Condor, Actress
Lilly Singh, Actress, Comedian, Host
Lisa Nishimura, VP, Original Documentaries at Netflix
Lulu Wang, Director
Michael Luo, Editor of NewYorker.com
Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group
Neeraj Khlemlani, EVP & Deputy Group Head, Hearst Newspapers
Nina Yang Bongiovi, Co-founder of Significant Productions
Phil Sun, Partner/Agent at WME
Randall Park, Actor, Writer, Director
Rebecca Ford, Senior Awards Editor, THR
Ronny Chieng, Actor, Writer, Comedian
Sandra Oh, Actress
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medical Correspondent at CNN
Steven Yeun, Actor, Producer
Taika Waititi, Director
Vivek Tiwary, Producer, Author
Walter Hamada, President of DC-Based Films
