Awkwafina, Bong Joon Ho & Deadline’s Dino-Ray Ramos Among Gold House’s 2020 List Of Most Influential Asians

Dwayne Johnson, Awkwafina, director Bong Joon Ho, Hadestown actress Eva Noblezada, and Deadline associate editor Dino-Ray Ramos are on this year’s list 100 most esteemed and impactful Asians in entertainment and media, fashion and lifestyle, technology, business, and social activism, as chosen by The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) collective Gold House.

The annual A100 List was announced today by AAPI, in partnership with the 2020 Census. Also included on the 3rd annual list are Keanu Reeves, Ken Jeong, Lilly Singh and Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang.

See the complete list below.

Gold House is the largest nonprofit collective of Asian cultural leaders that seeks to accelerate the inclusive representation and empowerment of Asians. The list is announced annually to mark the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month of May. The roster is determined by 20 Asian nonprofit groups, a panel of multicultural icons, and hundreds of Gold House members.

This year, for the first time, voters selected the single most impactful Asians per category as well as the Legend Honor for lifetime achievement including: Business: Betty Liu (Executive Vice Chairman, New York Stock Exchange); Fashion and Lifestyle: Prabal Gurung (Designer); Media & Entertainment: Awkwafina (Actress, Producer, Musician); Social Activism: Andrew Yang (Humanity Forward and former Presidential Candidate); Technology: Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft); Legend Honor: Miky Lee (Vice Chairman, CJ Entertainment).

“The AAPI community is facing a pivotal juncture in our history,” said a Gold House spokesperson in a statement. “Unprecedented hope and progress – seen in IPOs and other major company exits to the Democratic Presidential Primaries to the Oscars and Golden Globes – quickly turned into hateful harassment and violence. The A100 spotlights significant contributions made by the Asian diaspora that transcend ethnicities, generations, industries, and continents–a powerful reminder that we have always been and will continue to be an integral part of the fabric of American society.”

The A100 Honorees are chosen through a public nomination process that’s promoted by various Asian nonprofits and Gold House’s membership base. Then, top Asian nonprofit leadership, “a panel of multicultural icons,” and Gold House Members cast their votes to determine the final 100 Honorees. This year the judges included Apolo Anton Ohno, David Henry Hwang, George Takei, Lea Salonga and Rich Ross, among others.

The complete list of the 2020 A100 can be found here, but entertainment industry honorees are:

Abhijay Prakash, President of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group

Agnes Chu, SVP Content of Disney+

Alan Yang, Director, Writer, Producer

Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television and COO, Amazon Studios

Ali Wong, Comedian, Writer, Actor

Anderson .Paak, Musician

Annie Lee, CFO of Interscope Geffen Records

Awkwafina, Actress, Comedian

Blackpink, Musicians

Bong Joon Ho, Director

Bowen Yang, Actor, Writer, Host

BTS, Musicians

Cathy Yan, Director, Writer, Producer

Chrissy Teigen, Model, Host

Christina Chou, Agent, CAA

Daniel Dae Kim, Actor, Producer, Director

David Chang, Author, TV Personality

Diane Paragas, Actress

Eva Noblezada, Director

Dino-Ray Ramos, Associate Editor, Deadline

Dwayne Johnson, Actor and Producer

Eric Wong, COO, Island Records

Hasan Minhaj, Comedian, Host

Henry Golding, Actor

Jo Koy, Comedian

Jon M. Chu, Director

Justin Chang, Film Critic, LA Times

Keanu Reeves, Actor

Ken Jeong, Actor, Comedian

Kim Yutani, Director of Programming, Sundance

Lana Condor, Actress

Lilly Singh, Actress, Comedian, Host

Lisa Nishimura, VP, Original Documentaries at Netflix

Lulu Wang, Director

Michael Luo, Editor of NewYorker.com

Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group

Neeraj Khlemlani, EVP & Deputy Group Head, Hearst Newspapers

Nina Yang Bongiovi, Co-founder of Significant Productions

Phil Sun, Partner/Agent at WME

Randall Park, Actor, Writer, Director

Rebecca Ford, Senior Awards Editor, THR

Ronny Chieng, Actor, Writer, Comedian

Sandra Oh, Actress

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medical Correspondent at CNN

Steven Yeun, Actor, Producer

Taika Waititi, Director

Vivek Tiwary, Producer, Author

Walter Hamada, President of DC-Based Films