‘Avatar 2’: Jon Landau Posts Instagram Set Photo, Says Movie “Headed Back To New Zealand Next Week”

Oscar winning Titanic producer Jon Landau showed off a photo on Instagram from the Avatar 2 set with a special message:

“Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more,” said the producer. All of this is major news, with Avatar arguably the first major studio film to return to production since all shoots closed down in mid-March out of safety from the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline was the first to tell you that New Zealand’s government endorsed their health and safety protocols post COVID-19, allowing film and TV production to resume. This is a huge plus for any Hollywood productions, such as Avatar 2, shooting over there as U.S. productions have largely been shut down around the world for some time.

20th Studios’ Avatar 2 will be released by Disney on Dec. 17, 2021. Last summer, Avengers: Endgame stole Avatar‘s record as the highest grossing movie of all-time, beating the James Cameron-directed 2009 movie, $2.797B to $2.79B.