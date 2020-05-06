Ava DuVernay Brings Netflix Exec Sarah Bremner On Board As ARRAY Filmworks Boss

EXCLUSIVE: With a plethora of projects in the pipeline, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks has brought a top ranking executive onboard to take point on the company’s growing big screen and small screen endeavors

Sarah Bremner will become the President of ARRAY Filmworks, starting June 1.

Having managed the development and production of Original Films for Netflix for the past five years, Bremner exited the streamer on May 1, I’ve learned. In her new position, creative overlord Bremner will report directly to DuVernay.

“In Sarah we have found a leader with exceptional ability who is deeply committed to our inclusive storytelling mission,” DuVernay told Deadline today of the high-profile production hire.

“With experience in both film and television, a strong command of the substance of our work, and a style that focuses on collaboration, she will be a wonderful addition to ARRAY Filmworks and the overall ARRAY leadership team, the Oscar nominee added of the former A+E Studios Creative Affairs director. “ARRAY’s President Tilane Jones and I are delighted to welcome her.”

As DuVernay is in post-production of the DMZ pilot for HBO Max and ARRAY Filmworks has an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel Dawn, plus several drama series, films, unscripted and animated projects in various stages of development, the division has experienced a calibrated ramping up in the past few months. In that vein, Bremner’s accession to the top spot at the ARRAY production unit follows the announcement in early March that ex-Foxx/King Productions exec Paul Garnes was joining as Head of Physical Production.

A Brown graduate, Sarah Bremner was instrumental in Netflix efforts such as the upcoming Priyanka Chopra-Jones starrer The White Tiger, as well as the multi-Oscar nominated The Two Popes, and Will Smith-led Bright. As Deadline exclusively reported on May 5 that Louis Leterrier is in talks with the streamer to helm a sequel to the David Ayer directed 2017 flick that co-starred Joel Edgerton.

Coming off its successful fourth filmmaker tweet-a-thon last week, ARRAY earlier today received another welcomed announcement with Emmy winning limited series When They See Us snagging a Peabody Awards nomination in the prestigious group’s Entertainment category.