ATX Television Festival Adds ‘Perry Mason’ Reboot, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, HBO Max’s ‘Legendary’ And More

ATX Television Festival’s very first virtual edition titled “ATX TV….From The Couch!” has unveiled additional panels for the event which is set to take place June 5-7.

The fest will feature the marquee panel conversation with the cast and creatives of HBO’s reboot of Perry Mason. Audiences will get a first look at the new gritty drama ahead of its June 21 premiere date. Hulu will also bring their original series Little Fires Everywhere to the fest with a panel featuring showrunner/executive producer Liz Tigelaar, co-executive producer/writer Attica Locke, co-executive producer/writer Raamla Mohamed, co-executive producer/writer Amy Talkington, co-executive producer/writer Nancy Won, writer/producer Shannon Houston, writer/producer Harris Danow, and writer/producer Rosa Handelman

HBO Max, which launches May 27, will enter the fold, serving a panel “Extravaganza” with the cast from the new reality voguing competition, Legendary. There will also be a table read with the executive producers and cast of Search Party ahead of its debut on the streaming platform Confirmed talent includes series creators and EPs Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, as well as stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, John Reynolds and Brandon Micheal Hall.

FX Networks will present a Justified with creator/showrunner/executive producer Graham Yost, director/executive producer Michael Dinner, executive producer Sarah Timberman, and stars Timothy Olyphant and Joelle Carter.

NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock, which launches July 27, and Wolf Entertainment will host a ​“Live with OneChicago”​ conversation with Chicago Fire showrunner/executive producer ​Derek Haas ​and cast members ​Jesse Spencer​ (Chicago Fire) and LaRoyce Hawkins​ (Chicago P.D.) with additional panelists announced soon. In addition, Peacock will present a Psych panel with creators Steve Franks and Chris Henze, as well as cast members James Roday, Dulé Hill, Kirsten Nelson, Maggie Lawson and Corbin Bernsen ahead of the premiere of Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.

Other panels include a conversation with PopTV’s One Day at a Time including showrunner/executive producer/director/actor Gloria Calderón Kellett as well as cast members Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, and Isabella Gomez. They will join viewers for an informal brunch conversation discussing the June 16 animated special, “The Politics Episode”. Showtime will bring their sports docu-series, Outcry, which examines the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice in central Texas. Emmy award-winning director and executive producer Pat Kondelis will be on hand for a conversation.

The fest will highlight the ways women support one another in television with a special “Torchlighters” panel, led by Pacesetter principal and executive producer Jessica Rhoades (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, Sharp Objects, Utopia) creator/showrunner/executive producer/director Marti Noxon (Sharp Objects, Dietland, To the Bone), creator/showrunner/executive producer/director Tanya Saracho (Vida), Francesca Orsi (Executive Vice President and Head of Drama at HBO), writer Lindsey Villarreal (Vida) and writer Erika L Johnson (The Village, The Good Lord Bird), with additional panelists to be announced soon.

Last but not least, ATX will bid farewell to series that have ended or will end in 2020 with a panel appropriately titled, “The End” featuring creator/showrunner/executive producer Jason Rothenberg (The 100) and showrunner/creator/executive producer Martin Gero (Blindspot). Additional panelists will be announced soon.

ATX’s previously announced programming includes panels for Scrubs, Cougar Town, The Bold Type, Nancy Drew, New Amsterdam, P-Valley and more. The ATX Television Festival will stream for free on ATX’s official YouTube channel, with an option for viewers to donate to fundraising efforts for​ Direct Relief and​ The Actors Fund ​in an effort to benefit those affected by COVID-19.