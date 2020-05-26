ATX Festival Adds Additional HBO Programming

ATX Television Festival has unveiled additional programming with HBO for its first-ever completely virtual festival, which will take place June 5-7.

Previously announced titles include Perry Mason, which will open the virtual fest, along with Little Fires Everywhere, Cougar Town, Scrubs, One Day at a Time, P-Valley, New Amsterdam, The Bold Type, and more.

Among the newly added slate is HBO’s new half-hour series, I May Destroy You, which will feature a conversation with creator/executive producer/star Michaela Coel. The show explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.

Fest-goers will get a first look at HBO’s I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, a six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name, exploring author Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of the violent predator she dubbed “The Golden State Killer.” Filmmakers Liz Garbus, Elizabeth Wolff, Myles Kane, and Josh Koury will be on hand for a conversation.

In addition, A Black Lady Sketch Show creator and star Robin Thede will join Showrunners: State of the Union, a panel with showrunners about the current (and future) state of TV, production, and leadership within the industry, while Mark Duplass will be joined by the creatives behind Room 104 to discuss the fourth and final season.