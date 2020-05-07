‘Artificial’ Returns To Twitch For Remotely-Produced Season 3

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Artificial is coming back for a third season on Twitch. The new season of the sci-fi series will be dubbed Artificial: Remote Intelligence which, like the title suggests, is a remote production, fitting in with the current global landscape. The new season will include 12 two-hour episodes that will premiere May 21 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on the video streaming platform.

From writer/producer Bernie Su and author Evan Mandery, the third season of Artificial will continue to push the creative envelope, adding the challenge of remote production to new capabilities for live audience interaction. Artificial: Remote Intelligence will follow a brand new artificial intelligence being guided by an idealistic young scientist named Elle on a live-streamed journey to become human. World-building episodes will be interspersed into the unfolding drama to involve the community in production as well as storytelling decisions.

“Artificial delivers an immersive, interactive experience that can only be found on Twitch, as the community has the power to change the direction of the story in real-time,” said Michael Aragon, SVP of Content at Twitch. “This award-winning show is emblematic of how Twitch is helping shape the future of live entertainment, and we’re excited to see what the team, and of course, the Twitch audience, have in store for Season 3.”

“This season will raise the bar of what interactive scripted storytelling can be,” said Su, executive producer and founder of 96 Next, which produces Artificial. “We’re involving the audience in massive creative decisions such as casting and the shaping of characters. They’ll also be able to influence the series’ musical score in real time. Add to that remote production in order to ensure the safety of our cast and production team while keeping the live and interactive elements, it’s safe to say that this will be a challenging season. The team at Twitch has been very proactive in supporting us with a whole slew of innovative toolsets.”

The Twitch community will have even more tools at their disposal to drive the show’s direction and shape the personality of the artificially intelligent robot. LifeScore, an AI-augmented adaptive music platform co-founded by composer Philip Sheppard and Tom Gruber, CTO and head of design for Siri, will enable the audience to influence the series’ musical score.

Artificial is the first scripted series for Twitch and made history by winning the first Emmy for the video streaming platform. Su’s 96 Next is interactive media studio focusing on narrative experiences for new platforms. Su’s credits include The Lizzie Bennet Diaries and Emma Approved, the first two YouTube distributed series to win Prime-time Emmys.

The series is co-created and written by Mandery. Executive producer is Bonnie Buckner. Twitch Co-Founder Kevin Lin, joins season 3 as executive producer along with Twitch SVP of Content Michael Aragon and Twitch executive producer Callum Hanlon.