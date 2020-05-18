Armory Films And Motor Content Launch Inaugural Script2Comic Contest

Armory Films (Mudbound, The Peanut Butter Falcon) and Motor Content (Knightfall, The Founder) is working with Scout Comics, CGC Certified Guaranty Company and Comic Impressions for their new Script2Comic contest which will give the winner the chance to see their screenplay, teleplay, short story, or comic script come to life as a comic book series or graphic novel. On top of that, it will be optioned for development into a film or television series and produced by Armory Films and Motor Content.

“Most screenplays are read by a handful of people, then put on a shelf and never seen again. Comics can be discovered and enjoyed by an audience for years, decades and even centuries to come,” said Don Handfield from Motor Content, which recently saw its first comic series The Rift adapted into an episode of Steven Spielberg’s AppleTV+’s reboot of Amazing Stories. “There is no better medium for a creator to see their vision come to life, as evidenced by great stories like Road to Perdition, Watchmen, The Mask, From Hell and Oldboy, which all originated in comic form.”

Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros of Armory Films added in a joint statement, “Some of the most notable film and TV shows of our time started out as comic books; everything from Snowpiercer to Superman to Black Panther and Blade. We sponsored this contest to find the next great story and foster the unique voice behind it.”

Script2Comic judges include Elgin James, showrunner of Mayans MC; Josh McLaughlin, former President of Focus Features; Trevor Engelson, EP of Snowfall; longtime CAA agent Jon Levin who is now head of film & TV at Fourward; Adhrucia Apana, EP of Capone; Pop Mhan, comic artist of Flash, Aquaman and Shazam; and Lauren Vilchik, Producer of the horror franchise Cabin Fever. More judges will be added in the upcoming months.

The prize winners will receive special CGC Award Trophy slabs with Gold, Silver, Bronze and White labels, depending on placement. These top prize winners will also receive a slabbed and CGC graded copy of their published comic, which will be printed by Comic Impressions and published by Scout Comics.

Armory and Motor are working together on Handfield’s comic series The Dark Age and the upcoming historical fiction graphic novel Palindrome by Barbara Marshall & Alex Thompson with art by David Hopkins.

The contest kicks off today and continues through October 15. Quarterfinalists will be announced October 30 semifinalists will be announced on November 5 and finalists as well as the winners will be unveiled on December 5.