Armando Nuñez To Step Down As ViacomCBS Global Distribution Chief, Dan Cohen To Take Over Role

Armando Nuñez is stepping down as boss of ViacomCBS’ Global Distribution division with Dan Cohen taking over the top international sales position.

This comes after the integration of CBS’ and Paramount’s international distribution teams, overseen by Nuñez, following the merger.

Nuñez has been a key figure in the international TV business for over 25 years and will transition into an advisory role at the company. He will pass the baton to Cohen, who came from the Paramount side and was President, Global Content Licensing for ViacomCBS following the merger.

Cohen, who starts in the role next month, will oversee the international sales of titles from CBS, The CW, CBS All Access and Showtime as well as programming from its Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, CBS Television Studios and CBS News brands.

Nuñez has been Chairman, Global Distribution Group, and Chief Content Licensing Officer for ViacomCBS since the close of the merger in December 2019. Before that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer for the CBS Global Distribution Group and Chief Content Licensing Officer for CBS Corporation.

In a memo to colleagues, Nuñez said that the integration was accomplished “much faster than any of us expected” and now means that it has 24 offices worldwide with a library of nearly 4,000 films and 140,000 episodes of television.

“Thanks to Armando’s exceptional leadership, the critical work to unify our global licensing and distribution operations is complete, and the team is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy for the future,” said ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish. “In fact, we are already making material progress growing this key business, driven by our combined strength in studio production and our unrivaled library of hit franchises and titles across TV and film. With a smooth transition between outstanding leaders, and with Dan at the helm, we continue to be in the best position to thrive.”

In addition to overseeing the sale of the company’s shows to international broadcasters, Nuñez was credited with playing a key role in CBS’ acquisition of Australian broadcaster Network Ten and bolstering CBS’ international growth, including key deals with broadcasters like Sky in the UK. He is synonymous to international buyers for the LA Screenings, where he is often chatting up global networks as they enjoy In ‘N’ Out burgers and Pink’s Hot Dogs on the lot.

He also directed CBS Television Distribution, which produces and distributes syndicated hits including Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Phil, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Judge Judy.

Nuñez joined CBS as President of what was then CBS Broadcast International in July 1999 and assumed the additional title of Executive Vice President, CBS Enterprises in January 2000. In 2004, Nuñez was named head of CBS Paramount International when CBS and Paramount merged later becoming CBS Studios International. Prior to joining CBS, Nuñez served as President, Universal International Television. From 1994 to 1997, he was President, New World International Television Distribution. From 1992 to 1994, Nuñez was Executive Vice President, International Sales at Viacom Entertainment.

“When Bob asked me to lead this group post-merger, part of the plan was that I would transition from day-to-day leadership to an advisory role once the two teams were integrated and a future strategy was set,” said Nuñez. “Working side by side with Dan, that process has gone faster than expected and is now complete. We are well-positioned wherever this rapidly evolving media landscape takes us, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead us forward than Dan.”

He added, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead this group in its many incarnations during the last 21 years. How many execs can say they worked on integrating CBS and Paramount in 2004…splitting them apart in 2005…and putting it back together again in 2020.”

Meanwhile, Dan Cohen (left) was most recently President, Global Content Licensing for ViacomCBS following the merger. Prior to that he was President of Worldwide Home Entertainment & Television Distribution for Paramount Pictures, joining the company in 2017 as President of Worldwide Television Licensing.

Prior to joining Paramount, Cohen spent 20 years at Disney/ABC where he served as Executive Vice President of Pay Television and Digital Sales for Home Entertainment and Television Distribution for the Walt Disney Studios.

“Together, Armando and I have established a solid foundation for this division,” added Cohen. “We’ve built a world-class team and have a treasure trove of quality content that will propel this division forward. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this group into the future.”