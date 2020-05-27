‘Paradise Lost’ EP Arika Lisanne Mittman Signs With Verve

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Arika Lisanne Mittman, who most recently served as executive producer and co-showrunner on Spectrum’s Southern Gothic mystery series Paradise Lost, has signed with Verve.

Paradise Lost, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, launched its first season on April 13. A Season 2 renewal decision is still pending.

Prior to Paradise Lost, Mittman was the executive producer and co-showrunner on the second season of NBC’s Sony TV-produced time-travel series Timeless, starting as co-executive producer in season 1. Before that, she served as a co-executive producer on Elementary for CBS, and she previously staffed on Tyrant for FX, Showtime’s Dexter and CBS’ Medium.

Mittman, who previously was with WME, continues to be repped by manager Todd Feldman of The Feldman Co. and attorney Gregg Gellman.

