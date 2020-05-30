Apple’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Comedy Series Offers First Look At Jason Sudekis In Title Role

Apple has unveiled a first look at Ted Lasso, a new comedy series from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence that will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 14.

Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content.

Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on pre-existing format/characters from NBC Sports.

Subscription service Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com.