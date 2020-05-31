APA CEO Jim Gosnell Sends Message Of Support To Black Community: “It Is Up To All Of Us To Effect Change”

As protests continue across the country in response to the discrimination and police brutality faced by the Black community and the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others, media organizations, networks and agencies have come forward to voice their support for the Black community. APA CEO Jim Gosnell is the latest to address the events of the past week.

Gosnell sent a memo to the APA staff which said the following:

Dear Colleagues,

Like all of you, I am devastated to see the civil unrest that has unfolded in major cities across our country. What began as peaceful demonstrations to protest racism and injustice in the wake of the recent tragedies in Minnesota and Georgia quickly devolved into violent confrontations with law enforcement, wreaking havoc in our local communities the likes of which has not been seen in decades.

While these events may have taken a turn for the worse, it does not negate the profound inequality and discrimination affecting our Black community. At times like these, it is imperative that we remain steadfast in our commitment to a better future for everyone, to listen and learn from the events unfolding before us, and to promise our community, our clients, and ourselves that we will utilize our talents, resources and relationships to support, empower and ensure their stories are told.

To quote the English theologian, Thomas Fuller, “It is always darkest before the dawn.” I sincerely believe our future is as bright as we want it to be. It is up to all of us to effect change.

Stay safe, keep positive and be well.

Thank you.

Jim