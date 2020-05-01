Lionsgate Inks Deal For ‘Rapture’ From ‘Antebellum’ Filmmakers Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz

Antebellum writing and directing team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz have set up their next project at Lionsgate, Rapture. At the same time, the studio as re-dated Antebellum, originally scheduled for the spring pre-COVID-19, to Aug. 21 of this year.

The deal was made for Rapture after a highly competitive bidding situation for the material. Bush and Renz have written a short story that will be the basis for their original screenplay, which they’re writing immediately. Rapture follows a family who is torn apart by warring beliefs and must come together to unravel the mystery around the sudden vanishing of the global population – before it’s too late.

QC Entertainment’s (Us BlacKkKlansman, Get Out) Sean McKittrick and Raymond Mansfield, who alongside Bush + Renz, Lionsgate and Zev Foreman produced Antebellum, will reunite to produce Rapture. Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz will also produce. Zev Foreman will serve as executive producer. QC’s Ted Hamm and Maya Rodrigo will executive produce and co-produce, respectively. Jim Miller and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

“We could not be more excited to release Bush+Renz’s Antebellum on August 21. After the amazing experience of collaborating on that film, we’re excited to build a second film with these prolific and daring auteurs. Like with everything they do, Rapture will be beautiful, evocative and will pierce through the clutter, and we’re certain it will spark many important conversations. They are the kind of voices we need right now. We couldn’t be more proud to be working with them along with Sean McKittrick and Raymond Mansfield at QC Entertainment and Zev Foreman as we bring their films to audiences everywhere,” said Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group who announced the news today with Erin Westerman, President of Picture Production at the studio.

Bush + Renz said: “In Lionsgate, we could not wish for more committed studio partners than Joe Drake, Nathan Kahane, Damon Wolf and their teams, who demonstrated their support of our vision as artists and filmmakers at every juncture of the development and production process with Antebellum. We look forward to continuing our efforts in collaboration, to redefine the theatrical experience for the moviegoing audience with our next project, Rapture.”

“We are thrilled to join our industry and exhibitor partners as we begin to plan for a return to moviegoing,” said David Spitz, President of Worldwide Distribution. “With tentpole movies from major distributors, like Warner Bros.’ Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, and Disney’s Mulan, all lined up for late summer, we believe that by August 21, audiences will be eager for the distinctive, unique story and voice of these groundbreaking filmmakers’ debut, Antebellum. Like those films, Antebellum is a movie that demands to be seen and experienced in a theater.”

Antebellum, which stars Janelle Monae, follows a successful author who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality, and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.