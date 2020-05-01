Showrunner Annie Weisman Inks Overall Deal With Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Annie Weisman, creator, executive producer and showrunner of Apple’s upcoming dramedy series Physical, has signed an overall deal with the streamer. Under the sizable two-year pact, Weisman will develop television projects exclusively for AppleTV+.

Physical, starring Rose Byrne, reflects Weisman’s penchant for darkly funny stories about the often surprising inner lives of women. Set in a 1980s Southern California beach community, it follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics. Weisman executive produces with Alex Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Byrne and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios.

Weisman was previously under an overall deal at Universal TV where she most recently was creator and showrunner of drama Almost Family, which aired for one season on Fox.

Weisman hit her stride as a writer-producer on seasons 7 and 8 of ABC’s Desperate Housewives. She also served as co-executive producer on Hulu’s The Path. Her other TV series credits include Suburgatory and About a Boy. As a playwright, her work includes Be Aggressive, Hold Please and Surf Report. She is repped by attorney Kevin Kelly of Gendler & Kelly.

With the new pact, Weisman joins Apple TV+’s roster of talent, which includes Weisman’s frequent collaborator Jason Katims, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan and Simon Kinberg.