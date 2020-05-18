UPDATED with lineup: The annual Annecy International Animation Film Festival has unveiled its 20-film competition lineup for its 2020 online edition, after its originally scheduled fest June 15-20 was canceled given the current coronavirus pandemic. It now is running June 15-30.

The event takes place each summer in the southeast of France and this year would have been Annecy’s 60th anniversary. Those celebrations will now be held next year. The fest also operates a bustling market whose details will also be elaborated upon next week.

Not all films in the lineup — which also includes seven projects in the VR Works competition — will be able to be streamed to fest audiences, organizers said Monday. “The financing conditions and session rights according to specific territories or markets prohibit certain films having unrestricted access,” festival management noted today. “Therefore, in the event that certain films cannot be offered to all festivalgoers we have requested the producers provide a minimum 10-minute extract or to produce a short documentary presentation. The jury members will of course have access to the films in their entirety.”

Here’s the lineup unveiled today:

L’officielle (Official Competition)

The Nose or the Conspiracy of Mavericks

Andrey Khrzhanovsky (Russia)

Kill It and Leave this Town

Mariusz Willczynski (Poland)

Little Vampire

Joann Sfar (France)

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Brent Dawes (Mauritius)

Lupin III The First

Takashi Yamazaki (Japan)

7 Days War

Yuta Murano (Japan)

Ginger’s Tale

Konstantin Scherkin (Russia)

Bigfoot Family

Ben Stassen, Jérémie Degruson (Belgium, France)

Calamity, a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary

Rémi Chayé (France, Denmark)

Nahuel and the Magic Book

German Acuña (Chile)

Contrechamp

On Gaku: Our Sound!

Kenji Iwaisawa (Japan)

The Old Man – The Movie

Mikk Mägi, Oskar Lehemaa (Estonia)

Lava

Ayar Blasco (Argentina)

Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus

Dalibor Baric (Croatia)

Beauty Water

Kyung-hun Cho (South Korea)

My Favorite War

Ilze Burkovska Jacobsen (Latvia, Norway)

The Shaman Sorceress

Jae-huun Ahn (South Korea)

The Legend of Hei

Ping Zhang (China)

True North

Eiji Han Shimizu (Japan, Indonesia)

The Knight and the Princess

Bashir El Deek, Ibrahim Mousa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt)

VR Works – Competition

Ajax All Powerful

Directed by: Ethan SHAFTEL

Country: USA

Battlescar – Punk Was Invented by Girls

Directed by: Martin ALLAIS, Nicolas CASAVECCHIA

Country: USA, France

Great Hoax: The Moon Landing

Directed by: John HSU, Marco LOCOCO

Country: Taiwan, Argentina

Minimum Mass

Directed by: Raqi SYED, Areito ECHEVARRIA

Country: France, New Zealand

Odyssey 1.4.9

Directed by: François VAUTIER

Country: France

Saturnism

Directed by: Mihai GRECU

Country: France, Romania

The Orchid and the Bee

Directed by: Frances Adair MCKENZIE

Country: Canada

Organizers said when the event was canceled on April 7 that “rationale and the international situation compel us to act with lucidity and responsibility. To show our respect and our deep gratitude to the health care providers, as well as all those who choose solidarity and the public interest. Annecy is a party, a ‘family gathering.’ We cannot bring ourselves to celebrate animation and our 60th anniversary when some amongst you would not be able to attend.” (See full release below.)

A planned tribute to African animation as well as the 60th anniversary festivities will be moved to 2021, when the festival and market are due to take place from June 14-19.

Here’s the full memo from Annecy in April:

It is with tremendous disappointment that we are resigned to cancelling the Annecy 2020 edition.

Over the past few weeks, driven by our passion and our enthusiasm, despite the confinement constraints we were nevertheless hoping to maintain the exceptional edition that we had in store for you. We were so looking forward to greeting you as we do every year in June, in Annecy, the animation film capital of the world.

But today, the rationale and the international situation compel us to act with lucidity and responsibility. To show our respect and our deep gratitude to the health care providers, as well as all those who choose solidarity and the public interest.

Annecy is a party, a “family gathering”. We cannot bring ourselves to celebrate animation and our 60th anniversary when some amongst you would not be able to attend.

We took the decision not to move the Festival to a later date. The necessary facilities and the regular events’ calendar, as well as scheduled postponements of other events, do not provide us with a reasonable option.

For several weeks, our founding members, partners, suppliers, professionals and creators have been sending us their full support, and for this we are immensely grateful. These encouragements motivate us to offering an Annecy 2020 online version that would give access to exclusive works and original content, despite the current circumstances.

The Official Selection will be announced on 15th April; we will then disclose an offer that will be elaborate and up to the expectations of our festivalgoers and loyal Mifa professionals.

The team is mobilised on this project, so see you in the forthcoming days, and from 14th to 19th June 2021 to finally celebrate, as it should be, the Festival’s 60th anniversary, and African animation, in Annecy.