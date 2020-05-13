Ann Rice’s ‘Vampire Chronicles’, ‘Lives Of The Mayfair Witches’ Rights Land At AMC Networks

AMC Networks has reached a deal to acquire Anne Rice’s major literary works, The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches, for series development.



The Vampire Chronicles series encompasses 18 titles, including Interview With The Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned and The Witching Hour.

Under the deal, first reported by Variety, AMC Networks will hold the comprehensive rights for the IP to develop for its own television networks and streaming services under the AMC Studios umbrella, as well as external partner licensing, with Anne Rice and son Christopher Rice serving as executive producers on all series and films. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Together, The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair series have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights), who recently signed an overall development deal with AMC Studios, will be directly involved in developing projects based on the Anne Rice catalog for television.

The Vampire Chronicles series includes Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat.

The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches series includes The Witching Hour, Lasher, Taltos and The Vampire Chronicles/The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches- Crossover Novels: Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Blood Canticle.