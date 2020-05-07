Andy Serkis To Give Continuous Live Reading Of ‘The Hobbit’ For Charity

Lord Of The Rings and Planet Of The Apes star Andy Serkis is to give a continuous, live reading of novel The Hobbit, which is expected to take around 12 hours.

Serkis will read the entire J.R.R. Tolkien work from start to finish with no breaks as he looks to raise money for UK charities NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings.

Join me for the Adventure this coming Friday, May 8. Stay tuned for more details on how you can support @NHSuk and @bestbeginnings pic.twitter.com/nxK11BTl4b — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 3, 2020

The actor said on social media, “So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need.”

Serkis is calling on fans to donate via a GoFundMe campaign. The live-streamed reading is due to start at 10am tomorrow with the link posted to the same GoFundMe page in the morning.

Best Beginnings works to support babies, toddlers, pregnant families and new parents and aims to reduce inequality. NHS Charities Together is the umbrella organisation bringing together all the official charities of the UK health service.