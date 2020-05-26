Andrea Bocelli Confirms He Had Coronavirus, Says He Had A “Swift & Full Recovery”

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has confirmed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year, but had a “swift and full recovery” and is doing well.

Bocelli, whose Easter Sunday “Music for Hope” concert on YouTube drew the largest simultaneous classical audience for a classical music event ever, has revealed he and family members had contracted the disease and recovered fully by the end of March. Bocelli detailed his experienced in a Facebook post, saying he did not reveal his diagnosis earlier because he didn’t want to “unnecessarily alarm” his fans and wanted to protect his family’s privacy. He says he has donated blood to help researchers find a cure for COVID.

Bocelli first revealed that he and his family had been sick with coronavirus during an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week.

“I was able to be with my entire family and we all got infected. We had a fever, then we were cold, and then we got a little bit of a cough,” he told WSJ.

“But the fact is that we were all together, all in harmony. We were able to speak much more than we’ve ever been, and I’ve been able to read. I read the work of a mystic, Maria Valtorta. She wrote 10 volumes, The Gospel as Revealed to Me. And then I did some sports. I moved about a bit, because you know at my age if you don’t use your muscles you can forget them. And I tried to live it in a positive way with my loved ones,” he added.

Bocelli’s Easter Sunday performance got more than 28 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours and has been viewed more than 40 million times to date.

Bocelli performed the concert in Italy’s empty Duomo di Milano, which had been closed for months as northern Italy dealt with one of the world’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus.

