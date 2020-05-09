Andre Harrell Dies: Hitmaking Music Entrepreneur And Executive For Several Record Labels Was 59

Harrell’s career started on the performing side. He was Dr. Jeckyll, half of the rap duo Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde, with high school friend Alonzo Brown. They had several hits, including Genius Rap in 1981 and A.M./P.M. in 1984. Foreshadowing his later influence, the duo wore suits and ties.

After the act ended, Harrell worked for Rush Management, run by Def Jam’s Russell Simmons. Harrell rose to vice president and general manager, working with Run-DMC, LL Cool J and Whodini.

In 1986, he sent on his own to found Uptown Records. He targeted an upscale audience that would appeal to the hip-hop street and the upwardly mobile young adults. The result was a label that rode the rising tide of hip-hop and managed to carve out a lucrative niche. It partnered with industry giant MCA in 1988 and became a bedrock of success in the golden age of CDs.

Harrell hired Sean Combs as an intern in the early 1990s, bringing aboard another ambitious young man with an ear for talent. Although Combs was a hard worker, the two Alpha males clashed, and Harrell fired him in 1993. That inspired Combs to found Bad Boy Records, signing The Notorious B.I.G. as one of his first acts. The two later reconciled, and Harrell became a vice chairman of Combs’s Revolt.