‘Anatomy Of A Scandal’: David E. Kelley, Melissa James Gibson Team For Netflix Anthology Series Based On Sarah Vaughan Novel

Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and former House Of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson are collaborating to create an anthology series for Netflix, which will be directed by S.J. Clarkson (Succession, Jessica Jones).

Anatomy Of A Scandal is based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughan and each of its six episodes will tell the story of a different scandal among the British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.

The original novel was published in 2017 and centers on a high-flying Westminster politician whose marriage unravels when he is accused of rape. Sophie is sure her husband is innocent, while prosecutor Kate is equally convinced he is guilty.

Kelley and Gibson will write, showrun and executive produce the series, which is housed at Liza Chasin’s 3dot productions and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories.

The other executive producers are Clarkson, Chasin for 3dot, and Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss for Made Up Stories. Vaughan and Margaret Chernin are co-executive producers.

Anatomy Of A Scandal will be made in the UK. It was meant to go into production this year, but there are now question marks over when filming can begin due to the coronavirus pandemic.