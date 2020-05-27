‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘World of Dance’ Dips In Return

America’s Got Talent returned for Season 15 on Tuesday, delivering a 1.4 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.81 million viewers for NBC. The reality competition dominated the night as it has in past summer runs, though it dipped in the demo compared with last year’s premiere.

From one talent show to another, NBC also debuted the fourth season of World of Dance (1.0, 5.15M), which was down from its Season 3 premiere. Still, the network swept the night handily in both ratings and the demo.

Among other fresh fare in primetime last night, ABC followed a pair of The Conners repeats with the ABC News special Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special (0.4, 2.59M) and the premiere of The Genetic Detective (0.4, 3.21M).

The CW’s new superhero series Stargirl (0.3, 1.18M) nearly matched last week’s debut, while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 770,000) held steady.

Elsewhere, CBS aired encores of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. Fox did the same with reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and 24 Hours to Hell and Back.