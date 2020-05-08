‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Sets ‘AFV@Home’ COVID-19 Themed Special On ABC

America’s Funniest Home Videos will bring some needed humor into the COVID-19 situation with AFV@Home, a one-hour special to air Sunday, May 17 at 7 PM on ABC.

“AFV@Home celebrates the indomitable spirit of humor with hilarious, clever and entertaining videos made by families and social influencers adapting to our current situation,” says ABC. “AFV’s Alfonso Ribeiro hosts from his own home as he shares the topical videos, proving that the resilience of comedy brings us together even as we stay safely apart.”

The special episode will be followed by the season finale of American Idol at 8 PM. As previously announced, ABC will air Taylor Swift City Of Lover Concert special immediately following the American Idol season ender at 10 PM. The special features Swift performing songs from her Lover album to an audience at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris, as well as behind-the-scenes moments in previously unseen footage.

“AFV@Home shines a light on the fun and amazing ways people have found to pass the time while being quarantined. We found remarkable videos that we wanted to share because, at home or not, everyone could use a few extra laughs,” said Vin Di Bona, executive producer, America’s Funniest Home Videos.

America’s Funniest Home Videos will resume the remainder of season 30 the following week at 7 PM.

AFV@Home is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona, Michele Nasraway and Rob Katz serve as executive producers. Alfonso Ribeiro and Tomika Palmer-Ciaccio are co-executive producers.