‘American Idol’ Steady Sunday To Top Night Of Finales; NASCAR On Lead Lap In Return

Sunday was packed with season finales starting with American Idol, which crowned its winner virtually with a two-hour show. The ABC reality singing competition held steady in the adults 18-49 demographic with a 1.0 rating and added more eyes from last week with 7.27 million viewers, marking its biggest audience since March 29.

On Fox, the return of the NASCAR Cup Series topped the night, delivering a 1.1 in the demo and 5.84 million viewers as it ran into the 7 PM ET primetime window. It led into a batch of finales for the network’s animation block, with The Simpsons (0.6, 1.89M) ticking up in the demo and earning its largest audience since February 16. Duncanville (0.4, 1.21M) and Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.33M) also saw demo boosts, while Family Guy (0.5, 1.49M) ended its season steady.

Also in season finale mode was the CW, which wrapped Season 1 of Batwoman (0.2, 752,000) steady, while Supergirl (0.2, 627,000) climbed a tenth in the demo with its season finale.

Leading into Idol on ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 4.61M) returned steady with its at-home edition, while the network ended the night with Taylor Swift’s City of Lover Concert special (0.5, 3.63M).

Elsewhere, NBC’s Little Big Shots (0.3, 2.14M) was on par with last week’s numbers and the The Wall (0.3, 2.07M) saw a dip in its return. The network also aired the Beverly Hills Dog Show (0.3, 1.95M), up a tenth and about 860,000 viewers from last year’s edition.

On CBS, 60 Minutes (0.4, 3.90M) saw a dip in the demo from last week, while the latest “Sunday Night at the Movies” delivered its lowest numbers yet with Mission: Impossible (0.4, 3.90M).