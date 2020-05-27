‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Looks To Take Place Near The Beach, Per Ryan Murphy Instagram

American Horror Story architect Ryan Murphy has always said the FX horror series would take place in America, versus anywhere else in the world, or even outer space. In a new Instagram post, he’s given us a clue as to where Season 10 will take place: It looks like a beach or seafront bay.

While Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk have traditionally paid homage to U.S. horror pics like Friday the 13th, Halloween and more, the hasty generalization to make here is that Season 10 will have some tones from Creature of the Black Lagoon or Jaws. Still, excellent reinvention for an anthology series that has lasted this long, and continues to stay fresh.

Hopefully there’s enough life preservers to go around, and enough hiding places to take refuge in from gill-ed people.

On deck for Season 10 is Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin as well as the AHS dramatis personage Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.