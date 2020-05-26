FX Greenlights ‘AHS’ Spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’, Renews ‘Better Things’ & ‘The Weekly’ As Part Of 2020-21 Programming Slate

FX has given formal green light to American Horror Stories, a spinoff of Ryan Murphy’s venerable anthology series American Horror Story. It is part of FX’s original programming slate through 2021, unveiled by the network Tuesday, which also includes renewals for Pamela Adlon’s comedy Better Things and New York Times’ documentary series The Weekly as well as a record-breaking Season 15 pickup for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

As teased by Murphy on Instagram this month, American Horror Stories is a weekly hourlong anthology series that will feature a different horror story in each contained episode. The mothership American Horror Story, which launched the current anthology series boom, has been renewed through Season 13.

Like all Hollywood productions during the coronavirus pandemic, filming of the upcoming 10th season of AHS remains in limbo, with no start date set yet. As a result, it is officially being pushed to 2021.

Also in a holding pattern is production of the upcoming third installment of the spinoff anthology series American Crime Story, entitled Impeachment: American Crime Story, which already had been looking likely for a 2021 bow. American Horror Story and the newest franchise addition, American Horror Stories, are produced by 20th Century Fox TV; ACS is produced by Fox 21 TV Studios.

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox on “Better Things” photo: Pamela Littky/FX

The Season 5 renewal for Better Things, co-created, executive produced, directed by and starring Adlon, follows the praised comedy’s fourth season wrapping its run April 30 and earning another 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating for the show.

Meanwhile, the Season 2 order for The Weekly comes a couple of weeks after one of the stories prominently featured in the first season earned a Pulitzer Prize. The episode count for Season 2 is still TBD. In January, FX brass indicated that if The Weekly was renewed, the format would remain the same but there likely would be a stronger emphasis on topical content.

The official order for American Horror Stories and renewals for Better Things, The Weekly and It’s Always Sunny come on the heels of a string of recent renewals for Dave, Breeders and What We Do in the Shadows as FX is firming up the bulk of its original programming slate through 2021. There will likely be more greenlights of projects currently in FX’s development pipeline for a 2021 launch. Meanwhile, production on a number of new and returning series on FX’s original programming slate is being delayed by the pandemic.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

FX on Hulu has been a big viewership drive for FX’s original series, recently propelling Dave to become the network’s most watched comedy series ever.

New FX original series include:

• The 10-episode, half-hour limited series A Teacher, starring Kata Mara and Nick Robinson, from Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara

• The drama series The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman from John Steinberg & Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts

• The drama series Y: The Last Man, based on Brian K. Vaughn’s acclaimed comic book series, starring Diane Lane, from showrunner Eliza Clark and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, and Vaughn

• The weekly hourlong anthology American Horror Stories, a spinoff of American Horror Story, from Ryan Murphy

• The Untitled B.J. Novak half-hour anthology, which uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today

• The docuseries Hip Hop Untold; about the power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop, from producers Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper

• Hysterical, a feature-length documentary examining the changing landscape for women in stand-up comedy, from Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins

• The docuseries Pride about the LGBTQ fight for civil rights from Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton

• The docuseries A Wilderness of Error about Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family, from award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson

Returning series on the slate include:

• The third installment of the Emmy and Golden Globe award winning limited series American Crime Story, Impeachment: American Crime Story, starring Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson and Clive Owen from producer Ryan Murphy

• The 10th installment of the Emmy and Golden Globe award winning anthology series American Horror Story



• Season 11 of the Emmy Award winning animated comedy series Archer



• Season 3 of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning hit comedy series Atlanta created by and starring Donald Glover

• The award-winning comedy series Better Things created by, starring, written and directed by Pamela Adlon

• Season 2 of the comedy series Breeders



• Season 3 of the half-hour short form comedy showcase Cake



• The second season of the comedy series Dave , the No. 1-rated comedy series ever for FX, co-created by and starring Dave Burd

• The fourth installment of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning limited series Fargo, starring Chris Rock from Noah Hawley

• The record 15th season of the hit comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia



• Season 3 of Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals’ Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning drama series Pose



• The hit drama series Mayans M.C.



• Season 3 of the comedy series Mr Inbetween



• Season 4 of drama series Snowfall



• News documentary series The Weekly



• The third season of the acclaimed comedy series What We Do in the Shadows.