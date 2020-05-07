AMC Studios Strikes Overall Deals With Rolin Jones, Gina Mingacci & Ray McKinnon

AMC Studios is doubling down on overall deals – striking agreements with Perry Mason exec producer Rolin Jones, Killing Eve exec producer Gina Mingacci and Rectify creator Ray McKinnon.

This builds on previous overall deals including Fear The Walking Dead star Colman Domingo and comes as the company looks to grow its production arm.

All three have previously worked with AMC Networks; Mingacci, who was previously VP, development and current programming at BBC America, on Killing Eve, Jones on pilot Knifeman and McKinnon on SundanceTV’s Rectify.

Jones returns to the AMC fold, where he previously was under an overall deal, before moving to 20th Century Fox and Fox 21.

The arrangement with Mingacci is interesting given it marks one of the first time that a current executive at a British production company – in this case Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films – has struck an overall deal with a U.S. studio while still working at the indie.

Related Story 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Wrapping Post-Production, With Fall AMC Premiere On Track

The trio will develop and produce series for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group as well as third party broadcasters.

Jones was the co-creator/showrunner of HBO’s upcoming Perry Mason and the season one executive producer/showrunner of The Exorcist for Fox. He has written and produced for Friday Night Lights, Weeds and Boardwalk Empire. He is represented by Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, & Brown, Inc and Larry Shuman of the Shuman Company.

Mingacci joined Sid Gentle Films as executive producer in June 2018, where she works across Sid’s television and film slate and currently serves as executive producer on seasons two, three and four of Killing Eve.

McKinnon created and was showrunner on Rectify, which ran for four seasons before ending in 2016. He is also an actor and has starred in Mayans M.C., Fear The Walking Dead and James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari.

“Our writers and producers are the center of everything we do and achieve, and I could not be happier to welcome (back) this massively talented triumvirate to AMC Networks,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Rolin, Gina and Ray are exceptional. I look forward to making incredible television with these brilliant humans, all of whom are incapable of doing anything that isn’t something special.”

“If AMC was a body part, they’d be Carlos Vela’s left foot,” said Jones. “For the next two years I hope to be their sock, shin guard, and cleat. Grateful and excited to be in servitude to the excellent team they’ve assembled.”

“Sarah and her team are some of the gutsiest, most creatively driven and passionate execs out there and they are never afraid to take risks, especially with fresh voices and emerging talent,” added Mingacci. “I feel lucky to continue my relationship with them in this new, exciting way.”

“As it is a little late for me to realistically consider a career change, I am beyond excited, just below manic, to be getting back into the making up stuff business with Sarah Barnett and all the folks at AMC,” said McKinnon. “They embraced my particular slant once before with Rectify which played no small part in my decision, and hopefully theirs, to have another go. It’s near impossible to collaborate with someone who doesn’t really get what you’re going for. Sarah did and does and that’s hard to put a value on. I feel very fortunate. Given the times we’re in, it is hard not to be moved, inspired, and appalled into picking up the pen again. I can only hope for a full well.”