Amblin Partners Renews Scandi Output Deal With Nordisk Film

Amblin Partners and Scandinavian distributor Nordisk Film have renewed their output partnership for a further two years.

The deal, covering Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, will now run through the close of 2021. It was first struck back in 2012 with Amblin’s predecessor DreamWorks Pictures and is an exclusive agreement covering all Amblin titles across theatrical, home video, television, pay-per-view and VOD rights.

Recently, the companies had success with Sam Mendes’ 1917, which grossed close to $10M across the four territories, as part of its $375M global total. The film is also expected to be re-released by Nordisk when cinemas re-open in Norway following the coronavirus closures. Other past titles include Steven Spielberg’s The Post and The Girl on the Train.

Upcoming Amblin features include Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater.

“Nordisk Film is one of the oldest, largest and most successful film companies in Europe,” said Chris Floyd, Amblin Partners’ COO and General Counsel. “We know that, with Nordisk, our films are in the best possible hands in Scandinavia. We are pleased to extend our long relationship with our great friends at Nordisk and continue our years of mutual success.”

“We are excited to continue our long-term partnership with Amblin Partners,” added Kenneth Wiberg, President of Nordisk Film Distribution and Vice President, Nordisk Film. “Maybe more than ever, the world needs great films and captivating stories and Amblin is all about that. Nordic audiences have embraced Amblin’s high-quality films and they constitute an important part of our international film slate going forward.”