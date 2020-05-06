Click to Skip Ad
Leaked: British Film Commission Draft Safety Protocols Reveal How UK Shoots Will Be Kept Coronavirus-Proof

Amazon Warehouse Worker In New York Dies Of Coronavirus

Amazon shipping
FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An employee at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Staten Island, NY has died from coronavirus.

Amazon said the employee was last onsite on April 5 and was placed on quarantine after he was confirmed to have the virus on April 11. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Staten Island, NY. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues,” Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski said in a statement to media outlets.

The employee worked at the JFK8 facility, the first of several Amazon facilities to have workers walk out in protest of the company’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in late March. Since then, the company has made changes to its working conditions at its fulfillment centers, including requiring social distancing and screening workers for fevers.

In its mixed quarterly earnings report last week, the company said it planned to spend a projected $4 billion operating profit in the second quarter on its COVID-19 response.

The first known death of an Amazon warehouse worker, an operations manager at Amazon’s Hawthorne, CA facility, occurred on March 31. An employee at an Amazon warehouse in Tracy, CA, died on April 1.

