Amazon Studios Donates $1 Million To Help Feed Angelenos In Need, Turns FYC Billboards Into “For Your Community” Messages Amid Pandemic

Amazon Studios is providing $1 million for the catering team at the Jon & Vinny’s restaurant group to prepare meals for local charities feeding those in need, including No Kid Hungry, Off Their Plate, the Los Angeles Mission and the Motion Picture & Television Fund. As part of the initiative, Jon & Vinny’s will team with other L.A. restaurants including the Culver City restaurant Hatchet Hall, whose kitchen staffs will also work to prepare and deliver food to be distributed.

“This unprecedented crisis has impacted all of us in immeasurable ways, and it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to give back at every level — and particularly to our own community,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, whose headquarters is based in Culver City. “At Amazon Studios and Prime Video, we’re truly honored to be able to show our support to the community that has always supported us, and to team up with Jon and Vinny’s to provide food to those who so desperately need it along with a lifeline to local businesses.”

Amazon Studios also has converted its planned “For Your Consideration” billboards promoting its Emmy contenders to “For Your Community,” promoting COVID-related non-profit organizations. The billboards — which drive awareness for World Health Organization, Feeding America, Save the Children, the American Red Cross, and the World Food Programme —are now live in LA.

“Los Angeles is a company town, and our local businesses are a key part of that. It’s just as important to support our community as it is to support our contenders,” said Debra Birnbaum, Head of Awards, Amazon Studios.

Amazon Studios previously worked with Jon & Vinny’s on “Dinner and a Movie,” while providing more than 25,000 meals to No Kid Hungry and the Los Angeles Mission.

“The coronavirus pandemic has put a huge financial burden on California families, with lost jobs and wages leaving many struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table,” said No Kid Hungry California Director Kathy Saile. “We’re proud to team up with Amazon Studios and Jon & Vinny’s to help school nutrition teams ease the burden felt by families in the Los Angeles region by providing meals for kids while schools are closed.”